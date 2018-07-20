App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices manage to end week on high note, midcaps outperform

The Sensex is up 145.14 points or 0.40% at 36496.37, while the Nifty is up 53.10 points or 0.48% at 11010.20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

After trading the greater part of the day in the green, benchmark indices managed to hold the positive terrain and end the week higher. The Sensex closed over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is up 145.14 points or 0.40 percent at 36,496.37, while the Nifty is up 53.10 points or 0.48 percent at 11010.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,146 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,396 shares, while 154 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #Market Edge #markets

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.