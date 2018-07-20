Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices manage to end week on high note, midcaps outperform

Moneycontrol News

After trading the greater part of the day in the green, benchmark indices managed to hold the positive terrain and end the week higher. The Sensex closed over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is up 145.14 points or 0.40 percent at 36,496.37, while the Nifty is up 53.10 points or 0.48 percent at 11010.20. The market breadth is negative as 1,146 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,396 shares, while 154 shares are unchanged.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.