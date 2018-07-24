Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices hit record high on closing, midcaps rally

Moneycontrol News

Continuing its bullish momentum from Monday, led by gains in midcaps, the market ended the day on a strong note. The Sensex and Nifty managed to close at a record high.

The Sensex closed up 106.50 points or 0.29 percent at 36,825.10, while the Nifty was up 49.50 points or 0.45 percent at 11,134.30. The market breadth is positive as 1,940 shares advanced, against a decline of 675 shares, while 150 shares were unchanged.

