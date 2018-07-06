Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end week on high note, Nifty closes above 10,750

Moneycontrol News

The market ended on a positive note but off the day's high on the back of last hour selling. Nifty ended below 10,800 and Sensex above 35,600.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 83.31 points at 35,657.86 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 22.90 points to 10,772.70.

The market breadth was on the advancing side; about 1,441 shares advanced, 1,177 shares declined, and 159 shares were unchanged. Midcap and small caps outperformed the lead indices with 0.5 percent gain.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.