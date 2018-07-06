App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end week on high note, Nifty closes above 10,750

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 83.31 points at 35,657.86 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 22.90 points to 10,772.70.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The market ended on a positive note but off the day's high on the back of last hour selling. Nifty ended below 10,800 and Sensex above 35,600.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 83.31 points at 35,657.86 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 22.90 points to 10,772.70.

The market breadth was on the advancing side; about 1,441 shares advanced, 1,177 shares declined, and 159 shares were unchanged. Midcap and small caps outperformed the lead indices with 0.5 percent gain.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.