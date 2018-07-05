App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end choppy day on a mildly lower note

Midcap and smallcap underperform the major indices with 0.5 percent cut.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The market remained choppy during the day but ended marginally lower with Sensex falling 70 points, while Nifty ended below 10,750-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 70.85 points at 35,574.55 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 20.10 points to 10,749.80.

The market breadth was weak, about 1052 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged on the BSE.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

First Published on Jul 5, 2018 05:38 pm

