Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices end choppy day on a mildly lower note

Moneycontrol News

The market remained choppy during the day but ended marginally lower with Sensex falling 70 points, while Nifty ended below 10,750-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 70.85 points at 35,574.55 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 20.10 points to 10,749.80.

The market breadth was weak, about 1052 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged on the BSE.

Midcap and smallcap underperform the major indices with 0.5 percent cut.

