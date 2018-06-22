App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Indices close week on high note

The Sensex gained 257.21 points at 35,689.60 and the Nifty rose 80.80 points to 10,821.90.

Benchmark indices closed sharply higher led by recovery in the last hour of trade, backed by banking & financial stocks.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol correspondent Uttaresh Venkateshwaran talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

First Published on Jun 22, 2018 05:15 pm

