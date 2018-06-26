App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: After volatile day of trade, indices end on flat note

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 19.69 points to 35,490.04 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 6.70 points to 10,769.20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Benchmark indices ended flat after volatility, with the Sensex closing below 35,500 levels. TCS, HDFC, ITC and Infosys helped the market close higher while Reliance Industries and Tata Motors capped gains.

Nifty Midcap index slipped 35 points. More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

For more, watch the Markets@Moneycontrol show as Moneycontrol Research analyst Shishir Asthana talks to Anchal Pathak about what moved the markets today.

First Published on Jun 26, 2018 05:42 pm

