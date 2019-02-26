App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 8-10% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 31 points or 0.29 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,861-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Tuesday largely on geopolitical concerns. The index closed 88 points higher at 10,880 on Monday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 92 points or 0.84 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,800.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street’s three major indexes ended higher on Monday but well below the session’s highs after President Donald Trump said he would delay a planned hike in tariffs on Chinese imports, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held near its highest since mid-September as US and Chinese negotiators work to hammer out a deal that would end a tit-for-tat tariff battle that began in mid-2018, it said.

related news

The Indian rupee on Monday firmed up by 17 paise to close at 70.97 against the US dollar in line with most Asian currencies amid hopes that the US and China will soon reach an agreement to settle their trade tariff issues.

Stocks in news:

Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Methylprednisolone tablets used for the treatment of inflammation in many conditions.

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India Group Monday said it has acquired 51 percent stake in imaging solutions and services firm Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), at an enterprise value of $40.6 million (around Rs 289 crore).

GE T&D India on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 162 crore order from Power Grid Corporation to set up a high-voltage substation in Bhuj for evacuating 2,500 MW of wind power.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to HDFC Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

HCL Technologies Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1083.50| Target: Rs. 1190| Stop-loss: Rs 1026 | Upside 10%

SRF Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 2243| Target: Rs 2445| Stop-Loss: Rs 2155| Upside 10%

Torrent Pharma Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1812|Target: Rs 1962 |Stop-Loss: Rs 1710| Upside 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:45 am

tags #HCL Technologies #HDFC Securities #Market Headstart #SRF #Technical Recommendations #Torrent Pharma

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.