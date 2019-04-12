App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 36 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,640-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Nifty50 is expected to open lower on Friday tracking muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 12 points higher at 11,596 on Thursday.

The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as growing anxiety over a global economic slowdown offset upbeat data and investors waited for earnings season to kick into high gear, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares were flat and US Treasury yields pulled back on Friday as investor caution prevailed ahead of the release of first-quarter corporate earnings, although stronger US economic data helped offset some concerns about global growth, it said.

The Indian rupee on Thursday climbed 19 paise to close at 68.92 against the US dollar, also marking a third straight session of gains, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows.

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways said on Thursday 10 more of its planes had been grounded over unpaid dues to leasing companies, pushing it to the brink of shutdown and jeopardising hopes of a new investor rescuing the carrier.

IT Stocks will be in focus as Infosys and TCS will declare their results for the quarter ended March later today

Sun Pharma group's senior executive Abhay Arvind Gandhi and his wife Kiran have settled with Sebi a case related to insider trading in shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2014. Both have paid a total of over Rs 70 lakh as settlement charges.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) hiked the prices of Alto K10 model across the country. The hatchback will be costlier by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi-NCR.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: Buy| Target: Rs 7940| Stop Loss: Rs 7370| Returns 5%

BHEL: Buy| Target: Rs 80| Stop Loss: Rs 71| Returns 8%

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy| Target: Rs 7650| Stop Loss: Rs 7030| Returns 6.5%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 08:44 am

tags #Bajaj Finserv #BHEL #IIFL #Market Cues #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #Maruti Suzuki India

