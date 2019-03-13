App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 9-12% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 8.5 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,323-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 133 points higher at 11,301 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 8.5 points or 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,323-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Tuesday after tame inflation data underscored the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rate hikes, but the Dow ended lower as Boeing’s shares sank for a second day after one of its planes crashed in Ethiopia, said a Reuters report.

Asian share markets got off to a subdued start on Wednesday after a mixed finish on Wall Street, while a frazzled pound awaited its fate ahead of yet another make-or-break parliamentary vote on Brexit, it said.

related news

The rupee on Tuesday gained 18 paise to close at more than two-month high of 69.71 against the US dollar propelled by foreign capital inflows and a weaker greenback in overseas markets.

Stocks in news:

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday once again refused to give any interim relief to Kotak Mahindra Bank in its row with the RBI over a regulatory diktat to pare promoter's holding in the fourth largest private sector lender.

Jet Airways & SpiceJet will be in focus as India grounds Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft immediately, following the fatal crash of a plane of the same type in Ethiopia on Sunday. Jet Airways Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd, two top Indian airlines, operate Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Jet Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it grounded four more aircraft, taking the number to 32 which is more than a fourth of its fleet, as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors.

Auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive on Tuesday said its board has approved to buy Aurangabad Electricals Ltd (AEL) for Rs 875.6 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to SMC Global Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Aurobindo Pharma Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 855| Stop Loss: Rs 725| Upside 11%

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1524| Stop Loss: Rs 1270| Upside 12%

IndusInd Bank Limited: Buy| Target: Rs 1702| Stop Loss: Rs 1480| Upside 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:41 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol #SMC Global Securities

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Stamps from Hyderabad Nizams' Era on First-ever Show

Google Maps, Gmail, Drive And Other Services Witness Brief Outage

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep Crash Out of Indian Wells

Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data A ...

Vaughan Urges ODI Favourites England to Play 'Smarter' at World Cup

Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders to Thrash Out Seat-Sharing Arrangement T ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia's ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Lara's Precision: It all Started Playing With Bats Made of Coconut Bra ...

Boeing responds to 737 MAX crisis, shows "full confidence" in its plan ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

SP-BSP mahagathbandan may spoil BJP's party in Uttar Pradesh; Congress ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

General Elections 2019: Trends in petrol, diesel prices may upset poll ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trim losses to turn marginally hi ...

Here's why Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley believes now is a good time ...

Manpasand Beverages continues stellar run, rises 73% in 8 days

SpiceJet shares slide 8% after it grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft

Uttar Pradesh’s missing voters: Agricultural labourers move due to l ...

'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US aviation regulator not to susp ...

AAP forced to make Delhi statehood electoral agenda after Congress tur ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Ali Fazal on Milan Talkies: Tigmanshu Dhulia asked me not to keep it s ...

Five things I like about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and two things I ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick propels Juventus into qu ...

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Kim Kardashian gets called out by Diet Prada again, this time for copy ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas introduce the newest member, name it ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

TSeries vs PewDiePie: Aamir Khan is the next Bollywood star to extend ...

Joe Jonas is a Sucker of Nick Jonas' old track Chains and the result i ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.