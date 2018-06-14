App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin gains 3% on USFDA approval for pregnancy prevention tablets

The company has received final approval for its Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium Tablets and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lupin gained more than 3 percent intraday Thursday as company received USFDA approval for pregnancy prevention tablets.

The company has received final approval for its Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium Tablets and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets, 3 mg/0.02 mg/0.451 mg and 0.451 mg, from the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration).

The said tablets are the generic equivalent of Bayer's Beyaz Tablets and indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy, to treat symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) for women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception.

The tablets are also use to treat moderate acne for women at least 14 years old, only if the patient desires an oral contraceptive for birth control; and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception.

It had annual sales of approximately USD 82.2 million in the US.

Recently, the company announced the launch of its Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP which is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Tobis300 mg/5 ml.

At 15:12 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 898.05, up Rs 28.45, or 3.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

