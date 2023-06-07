Loyal Equipments jumps 5% after acquiring order worth Rs 11.36 crore

LOYAL EQUIPMENTS Ltd

Shares of Loyal Equipments Ltd jumped 5 percent in early trade on June 7 after the company said it had bagged an order for Rs 11.36 crore from Numaligarh Refinery Limited to supply shell and tube heat exchangers.

Loyal’s March quarter revenues were up 14.49 percent year-on-year to Rs 17.38 crore. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 3.5 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 1.75 crore for the same period last year.

Stock Performance

Loyal Equipments Ltd stock has given a return of 133.98 percent over the last 6 months. Thus, considerably outperforming the Nifty50 benchmark index which has given a return of 0.52 percent over the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.