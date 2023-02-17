LIVE News: Eknath Shinde faction to retain Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, orders EC

February 17, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said the Election Commission of India's decision to recognize the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was a ''murder of democracy.'' His party will ''go to the people,'' he said. The poll panel's decision was on the expected lines and he did not have faith in the ECI, Raut added.

"We don't need to worry. Public is with us. We'll go with a new symbol andraise this Shiv Sena once again in the court of public," he added.

The ECI earlier on Friday also ordered allocation of the ''bow and arrow'' poll symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde's group.