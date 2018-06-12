Kridhan Infra surges 17% on order win worth Rs 180 crore

Share price of Kridhan Infra surged 17 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday as company won order worth Rs 180 crore.

The company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company (VNC) has won a new order worth Rs 180 crore.

This order encompasses structural work for connectivity to the Vishakhapatnam Port Road in Andhra Pradesh.

The said order is to be completed within 15 months.

As on March 31, 2018 the company's proforma orderbook after consolidation of VNC in India and Swee Hong in Singapore, stands at Rs 32 billion, of which, VNC contributes to almost 80 percent.

At 09:19 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 93.70, up Rs 3.90, or 4.34 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142 and 52-week low Rs 68 on 05 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.01 percent below its 52-week high and 37.79 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil