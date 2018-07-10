App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Securities upgrades Oberoi Realty to Buy, raises target to Rs 560 on likely strong FY19

The research house expects more promising FY19 on account of Thane launch and cash generation from Three Sixty West.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Research firm Kotak Securities has upgraded its rating for Oberoi Realty to Buy from Reduce earlier and also raised target price to Rs 560 from Rs 535. It implies 18 percent potential upside.

The stock rallied 4.7 intraday on Tuesday.

The research house expects more promising FY19 on account of Thane launch and cash generation from Three Sixty West.

Improving pace of execution and sales at Mulund will further bolster investor sentiment, it feels.

Kotak expects under-leveraged balance sheet to allow Oberoi secure new development prospects.

Meanwhile, in the last month, Oberoi Realty raised Rs 1,200 crore by making an allotment of 2.4 crore equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the price of Rs 500 per share.

At 12:12 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 485.25, up Rs 12.25, or 2.59 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Oberoi Realty #Stocks Views

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.