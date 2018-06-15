Kotak Institutional Equities bets on Sadbhav Eng, Dilip Buildcon

Infrastructure names are likely to be in focus this year, given that general elections is less than a year away and the government will boost its capex cycle as well. Having said that, the Nifty Pharma index is trading lower by 11 percent on a year to date basis.

Kotak Institutional Equities is upbeat on Sadbhav Engineering as well as Dilip Buildcon on the back of a good track record of execution scale-up.

The brokerage house also observed that NHAI’s balance sheet has doubled over the past three years and expects borrowings in general for the sector to rise. Ratings agencies could also draw comfort from government support in this case, the report added.

It has an add rating on Sadbhav Engineering with a target of R 460.

Buy Call On Ashoka Buildcon, Target At Rs 310

Buy Call On IRB, Target At Rs 330

Buy Call On Dilip Buildcon, Target At Rs 1,220.