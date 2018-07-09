App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KNR Constructions up 3% on sanction letters from banks for 3 projects

Three wholly owned subsidiary companies have received sanction letters from banks to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The shares of KNR Constructions gained 3 percent in intraday Monday following the receipt of sanction letters from banks to finance their projects.

Three wholly owned subsidiary companies have received sanction letters from banks to finance their hybrid annuity mode (HAM) projects.

The three special purpose vehicles of the company including - KNR Tirumala Infra, KNR Chidambaram Infra and KNR Srirangam Infra have total bid cost of Rs 32,327.1 crore having construction period of 2 to 2.5 years.

With the receipt of above sanction letters, the company is well within the time line as specified in the concession agreement for financial closure of the above projects.

The company is in advance stage to get the sanction for remaining HAM project.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 233.95 and an intraday low of Rs 227.05.

At 14:37 hrs KNR Constructions was quoting at Rs 230.00, up Rs 2.50, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #KNR Constructions

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.