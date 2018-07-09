Kirloskar Pneumatic surges 8% as board to consider stock split

Share price of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company surged 8 percent intraday Monday as company to consider stock split on July 24.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 24, to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

The board will also consider sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each.

At 10:32 hrs Kirloskar Pneumatic Company was quoting at Rs 946.05, up Rs 22.95, or 2.49 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,190 and 52-week low Rs 724 on 04 September, 2017 and 26 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.5 percent below its 52-week high and 30.67 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil