It took 5 years of tracking in 'no-man's territory' for Rajiv Jain to grab a Rs 15k-cr Adani pie

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Jain is confident that the investment would prove to be a sound trade. “About 25 percent of India’s air traffic passes through their (Adani) airports and 25 to 40 percent of India’s cargo volume goes through their ports,” he tells Australian Financial Review

Rajiv Jain, Co-Founder- GQG Partner

For five long years, Rajiv Jain kept tracking the stocks, but the Adanis remained out of bounds because their valuations stayed in "no man's territory".

The co-founder of GQG Partners reached his target at last by breathing Rs 15,446 crore into four group companies of the beleaguered Indian conglomerate.

Adanis have fantastic assets "at an attractive price", Jain told Australian Financial Review after multiple block deals with the Adani Group on March 2.

GQG Partners picked up stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and the flagship Adani Enterprises Limited, in a series of secondary block trade transactions.