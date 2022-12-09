 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IT stocks slump as Credit Suisse warns of further growth pain

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Dec 09, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

The US economy is widely expected to tip into a recession in the second half of 2023 owing to the US Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of monetary policy

Shares of information technology (IT) companies came under selling pressure today after Credit Suisse Securities India warned of further correction in valuations.

The brokerage firm said that the current valuations of major Indian IT companies was unsustainable in the light of worsening economic outlook for their biggest market, the US.

The US economy is widely expected to tip into a recession in the second half of 2023 owing to the US Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of the monetary policy to reign in multi-decade high inflation in the country.

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by over 350 basis points since March while at the same time shrinking the bond assets on its balance sheet, also known as quantitative tightening,

A recession in the US economy is broadly considered negative for India’s IT sector, which derives roughly 45-60 percent of its revenues from the world’s largest economy. A shrinking US economy will force clients of Indian IT companies to scale back their technology-related spending.