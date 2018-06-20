Investec sounds caution on cements based on demand issues, margin risks

Sounding a bit of caution on the cement space, brokerage firm Investec has said that election-linked demands do not seem to be encouraging at this point.

In fact, even with demand for affordable housing, it is insufficient to match supply. Meanwhile, inflation is adding to the margin risks as well.

Going forward, it expects East region to emerge as the next South region in the cement space.

In terms of strategy, it hence prefers largecaps over midcaps and North/central or North-East players over South/East areas.