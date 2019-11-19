Intellect Design share price jump 7% after tie-up with US insurance firm

Intellect Design Arena share price jumped 7 percent in intraday trade on BSE on November 19 after the company announced its new business association with KSKJ Life, an Illinois-based life insurance company.

"KSKJ Life, a fraternal organization founded by Slovenian immigrants, goes live with Intellect SEEC’s AI-powered, cloud-native Fraternal Suite," the company said in a media release.

Intellect SEEC is the insurance software division of Intellect Design Arena. The Fraternal Suite supports seven powerful business apps that are multi-device and multi-channel and they come out-of-the-box with a single codebase, the company said.

“Going live with Intellect SEEC’s AI-Powered Fraternal suite is an important step for our customers. Intellect SEEC’s digital-led, innovative approach allowed us to support our growth strategy and position ourselves to take advantage of the market," said Tony Mravle Jr, CEO of KSKJ Life.

A specialist in applying digital technologies, Intellect Design Arena, on November 4, reported a net loss of Rs 17 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against a net profit of Rs 31 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue declined nearly 15 percent to Rs 327 crore from Rs 383 crore.