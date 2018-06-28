App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infibeam partners with Network18 Group to launch online financial platform; stock up 2%

Moneycontrol Hindi on Infibeam platform will enable Network18 to expand its audience reach while offering seamless experience to search and consume financial information in regional format.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Infibeam Incorporation added 2.7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of partnership with Network18 Group.

The company has partnered with Network18 Group for launching one of the largest online financial platform moneycontrol.ooo in Hindi, company said in BSE release.

Network18 and Infibeam will jointly promote Moneycontrol Hindi to channelize traffic. Further, Infibeam Web Services will enable Network18 to explore various synergistic business strategies specifically in the digital space focusing on collaborative innovation and market expansion, it added.

At 11:52 hrs Infibeam Incorporation was quoting at Rs 156.00, up Rs 1.90, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

