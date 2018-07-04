App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 68.52 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.50 and 69.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher by 6 paise at 68.52 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.58.

The USD-INR pair seems to be losing steam for further up move as the dollar lost some of its gains against its major crosses. Volatility in global crude oil prices continue to remain high as supply constraints from Libya and Canada kept prices supported on lower levels, said Motilal Oswal.

Yesterday, crude rose to the highest level since November,2014 after API inventory showed drawdown of 4.5mbpd. On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released and the rupee could determine its trend from the move in the dollar. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.50 and 69.05, it added.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.