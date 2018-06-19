Indian rupee opens flat at 67.98 per dollar

Buy USDINR in the range of 67.90-67.96, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 67.98 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.99.
Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68.06 in the previous session. June contract open interest increased 7.61% in the previous day. We expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.Buy USDINR in the range of 67.90-67.96, it added.
