Indian rupee opens flat at 67.98 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 67.98 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.99.

Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68.06 in the previous session. June contract open interest increased 7.61% in the previous day. We expect the USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

Buy USDINR in the range of 67.90-67.96, it added.