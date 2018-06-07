Indian rupee opens flat at 66.93 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 66.93 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 66.92.

Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67.08 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2.11% in the previous day.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

Buy USD-INR in the range of 66.95-67.01, it added.