App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | Trading strategies to adopt amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

He also touches upon what investing strategies should traders as well as long-term investors follow?

Santosh Nair
Whatsapp

In the first episode of In Focus, Udayan Mukherjee, Consulting Editor, CNBC-TV18, delves on market trends and investing strategies amid the Indo-Pak tension.

He also touches upon the strategies investors and traders should follow.

Investors should not panic and sell off stocks, says Mukherjee. At the same time, it would be prudent to have a defensive portfolio because there is no telling where this escalation could lead to. As for traders, they should look at the volatility as a opportunity in midcaps and smallcaps, he says.

According to Mukherjee, the market's assessment is that the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan can get people behind the leader of the nation and therefore PM Narendra Modi's chances of doing well in the coming elections have increased. But if one looks at history, there have been enough instances where governments have lost power even after armed conflicts, he cautions.

"While one may choose to play this rally, it pays to keep history in mind and not jump to conclusions," says Mukherjee

He also answers the key query of whether the current mood can be capitalised for a trading rally and does the picture change if escalations were to rise.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:30 am

tags #Indo-Pak Tensions #Market Edge #Udayan Mukherjee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow

Instagram Working on New Format For Branded Content Ads

Snapchat Testing Beta in 5 Indian Languages

Jay Panda's BJP Entry and Tathagata Satpathy’s Political Sanyas Set ...

Rupee Surges 30 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G to Arrive in India Soon Says CEO DJ Koh

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Mandhana & ...

As India-Pak Tensions Escalate, Clueless Children Living Along LoC Wor ...

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Goodyear Unveils Car Tyre That Also Works for ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences ma ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Bowing to women who broke silence over ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.