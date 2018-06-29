App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC AMC expects earnings growth to help start another bull run

Right now, trade war fears, oil prices and a strengthening dollar have affected Indian markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as the market underwent a phase of capitulation in the recent past, experts at HSBC AMC expect strong earnings to push indices higher, going forward.

Right now, trade war fears, oil prices and a strengthening dollar have affected Indian markets.

"As events have rolled over, the actual impact of trade wars may not be as high… investors could focus on earnings recovery, which has been visible in the last three quarters," Tushar Pradhan, CIO at HSBC AMC, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

In such a situation, when the news flow gets worse, the environment will start seeming attractive, he said.

Pradhan also pointed out how in the past couple of years, the rhetoric was positive, but the earnings were not. He added that with earnings growth coming into the picture, it is only natural that the market will grow more hereon.

In fact, from a fundamental perspective, the bull market has not even begun, he said, adding that the prices are set to follow earnings trends, which is exhibiting early signs of recovery.

"If the earnings do not see a pick up, then the market could see some consolidation," he said.

Among midcap stocks, Pradhan recommended looking at those with strong earnings trends.

Speaking about systematic investment plans (SIPs), he said that the only investors exiting right now were the new and immature ones. Those who have parked funds from a long term perspective may not have been the ones who exited the market.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #MF View

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.