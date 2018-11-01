GSK Consumer Q2 net profit up 43% at Rs 275 crore

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare on November 1 reported 43.17 percent increase rise in net profit to Rs 275.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 192.41 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Its net sales was up 14.41 percent to Rs 1,271.99 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,111.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total expenses was up 7.18 percent at Rs 933.58 crore compared to Rs 871.02 crore.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare on November 1 closed at Rs 7,074.55 on BSE, up 0.80 percent from previous close.