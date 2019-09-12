App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India jumps 6% on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Bonthapally unit

Bonthapally facility is one of the world's largest single site Paracetamol API manufacturing plant by volume.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Granules India rallied 6 percent intraday on September 12 after receiving Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Bonthapally unit.

The stock rallied 15 percent in the last three sessions. It was quoting at Rs 104.40, up Rs 5.40, or 5.45 percent on the BSE at 1440 hours IST.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's Bonthapally facility, Hyderabad.

Close

This facility was inspected by the USFDA in July 2019 and there was one (1) observation during the inspection, the company in its BSE filing said.

related news

Bonthapally facility is one of the world's largest single-site Paracetamol API manufacturing plant by volume, it added.

Along with Paracetamol APIs, the company has established Metformin and Guaifenesin API manufacturing plants in the same facility, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Granules India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.