Granules India jumps 6% on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Bonthapally unit

Shares of Granules India rallied 6 percent intraday on September 12 after receiving Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Bonthapally unit.

The stock rallied 15 percent in the last three sessions. It was quoting at Rs 104.40, up Rs 5.40, or 5.45 percent on the BSE at 1440 hours IST.

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's Bonthapally facility, Hyderabad.

This facility was inspected by the USFDA in July 2019 and there was one (1) observation during the inspection, the company in its BSE filing said.

Bonthapally facility is one of the world's largest single-site Paracetamol API manufacturing plant by volume, it added.