Granules India jumps 6% on Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for Bonthapally unit

Bonthapally facility is one of the world's largest single site Paracetamol API manufacturing plant by volume.
Shares of Granules India rallied 6 percent intraday on September 12 after receiving Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Bonthapally unit.
The stock rallied 15 percent in the last three sessions. It was quoting at Rs 104.40, up Rs 5.40, or 5.45 percent on the BSE at 1440 hours IST.
The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's Bonthapally facility, Hyderabad.
This facility was inspected by the USFDA in July 2019 and there was one (1) observation during the inspection, the company in its BSE filing said.
Bonthapally facility is one of the world's largest single-site Paracetamol API manufacturing plant by volume, it added.Along with Paracetamol APIs, the company has established Metformin and Guaifenesin API manufacturing plants in the same facility, it said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.