GPT Infraprojects stock up over 1% after bagging order worth Rs 83.41 cr

GPT Infraprojects share price rose as much as 1.6 percent in morning on Tuesday after the joint venture company has received order for construction of rail line.

"The company has bagged an order valued at Rs 245.33 crore. This Contract is in joint venture in the name GPTSEL-CCCL of which GPT's share is 34 percent," the infrastructure company said in its filing.

GPT's share in the contract is worth Rs 83.41 crore.

The contract is for construction of rail line in connection with construction of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant & other ancillary works, in Bangladesh.

The completion period for contract is 18 months, GPT said.

At 09:47 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 157.20, up Rs 2.15, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.