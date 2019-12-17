App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold on hold as Sino-US trade uncertainty persists

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as differing views of Chinese and US officials on the interim trade deal announced last week kept investors on the sidelines.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Gold | Price as on 31 December 2018: Rs 31,750 per 10 gram | Price as on 13 December 2019: Rs 37,870 per 10 gram | Return: 19.28 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,928
Gold | Price as on 31 December 2018: Rs 31,750 per 10 gram | Price as on 13 December 2019: Rs 37,870 per 10 gram | Return: 19.28 percent | NAV (if you had invested Rs10,000 at the beginning of the CY2019): Rs 11,928

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday as differing views of Chinese and US officials on the interim trade deal announced last week kept investors on the sidelines.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was trading at $1,475.74 per ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,480.20.

Close

* The "Phase One" trade deal has been "absolutely completed", a top White House adviser said on Monday, adding that U.S. exports to China will double under the agreement. However, Beijing remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement.

related news

* Under the agreement, Washington will reduce some tariffs on Chinese imports in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, manufactured and energy products increasing by about $200 billion over the next two years.

* Asian shares climbed but a lack of detail about the preliminary deal capped gains.

* Gold, considered a safe investment in times of political and economic uncertainty, has gained about 15% this year, mainly driven by the 17-month-long tariff war and its impact on the global economy.

* Gold miners Endeavour and Centamin have agreed to assess the feasibility of a merger, following a weekend meeting between top managers of the two companies.

* Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.2% to $1,981.54 an ounce. Prices hit an all-time peak of $1,991.38 in the previous session.

* Silver rose 0.1% to $17.04 per ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $928.93.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 08:16 am

tags #Commodities #Gold #palladium #silver

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.