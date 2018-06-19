App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma rises 3% on USFDA approval for Monroe facility

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) provided its first supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) approval for the company’s manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Glenmark Pharma rose 3% intraday Tuesday as company received an approval for its Monroe facility.

The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) provided its first supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) approval for the company’s manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina.

The said approval covers, Atovaquone and Proguanil Hydrochloride Tablets, 250 MG/100 MG and 62.5 MG/25 MG, a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s Malarone (atovaquone and proguanil hydrochloride) tablets.

Robert Matsuk, President, North America & Global API at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “This approval is an important milestone for our US business, as the Monroe, N.C. site will expand our portfolio by providing the manufacturing foundation for future product approvals.”

The Monroe, North Carolina facility is company’s first manufacturing site in the US, designed to manufacture a variety of fixed dose pharmaceutical formulations.

The company has invested more than USD 100 million into the facility with plans for further expansion in the coming years.

At 10:54 hrs Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 596.75, up Rs 14.45, or 2.48 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 11:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.