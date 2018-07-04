App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GE Power India gains 2% on order win worth Rs 468cr from BHEL

The company will supply pressure parts equipment for the Patratu project at an order value of approximately Rs 341.5 crore and to Udangudi thermal power projects at a value of approximately Rs 126.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of GE Power India gained 2 percent intraday Wednesday as company received an order worth Rs 468 crore from BHEL.

The company has been awarded twin boiler equipment orders by BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals) for supercritical thermal power projects in Patratu and Udangudi worth approximately Rs 467.9 crore exclusive of taxes.

The company will supply pressure parts equipment for the Patratu project at an order value of approximately Rs 341.5 crore and to Udangudi thermal power projects at a value of approximately Rs 126.4 crore.

BHEL is executing EPC contract for a phase-I expansion of Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (PVUNL) 2.400-MW (800 MW X3) supercritical thermal power station at Patratu and for the first stage of a proposed 1,320-MW supercritical thermal power plant at Udangudi by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

At 09:18 hrs GE Power India was quoting at Rs 777.80, up Rs 16.10, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:22 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

