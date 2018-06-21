Gayatri Projects slips 2% after UP govt cancels project worth Rs 1,111cr

Shares of Gayatri Projects 2.3 percent intraday Thursday as UP government has cancelled the earlier bid for Purvanchal expressway project.

The UP government has cancelled the earlier bid on the Purvanchal expressway project and has re-invited the bids, company said in release.

The Purvanchal expressway is a 341 km long project and comprises of 8 packages.

The company was declared as L1 (lowest) bidder for Package VI of the above project on an EPC basis for a quoted price of Rs 1111.03 crore, which now stands cancelled.

The company also had declared L1 for construction of access controlled Nagpur Mumbai super communication expressway in the state of Maharashtra on EPC mode worth of Rs 1,393.90 crore.

At 09:20 hrs Gayatri Projects was quoting at Rs 167.35, down Rs 2.40, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil