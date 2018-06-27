App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gallantt Ispat gains 2% as company to consider stock split on June 29

The company's board meeting will be held on June 29 to decide and approve sub-division (split) of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each which subject to the approval of the members of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gallantt Ispat gained 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company is going to consider sub-division of its equity shares.

The company's board meeting will be held on June 29 to decide and approve sub-division (split) of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each which subject to the approval of the members of the company.

The board will also consider alteration of capital clause in memorandum of association of the company as per Sections 13 and 61 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of the members of the company.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the company from June 27 to July 01, 2018 (both days inclusive).

GALLANT

At 09:22 hrs Gallantt Ispat was quoting at Rs 279, up Rs 1.30, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.