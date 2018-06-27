Gallantt Ispat gains 2% as company to consider stock split on June 29

Shares of Gallantt Ispat gained 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company is going to consider sub-division of its equity shares.

The company's board meeting will be held on June 29 to decide and approve sub-division (split) of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each which subject to the approval of the members of the company.

The board will also consider alteration of capital clause in memorandum of association of the company as per Sections 13 and 61 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the companies Act, 2013 subject to the approval of the members of the company.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the company from June 27 to July 01, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:22 hrs Gallantt Ispat was quoting at Rs 279, up Rs 1.30, or 0.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil