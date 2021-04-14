English
Future Wise | How will the second wave of COVID-19 affect your employment?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services to find out the impact of the COVID-19 case surge on jobs.

April 14, 2021 / 05:42 PM IST

India is seeing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreak with daily cases touching 1,84,000. Amidst this, state governments like Maharashtra have begun imposing lockdown-like restrictions where non-essential offices, manufacturing units will stay shut. How will this affect your employment? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services to find out the impact of the COVID-19 case surge on jobs.
