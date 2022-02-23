English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukraine

    London's benchmark FTSE 100 advanced 0.5 percent to 7,531.42 points compared with Tuesday's closing level.

    AFP
    February 23, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Stock Market, Buzzing Stocks

    Stock Market, Buzzing Stocks

    European stock markets climbed at the open on Wednesday, as investors tracked the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

    London's benchmark FTSE 100 advanced 0.5 percent to 7,531.42 points compared with Tuesday's closing level.

    In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX added 0.8 percent to 14,814.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost one percent to 6,854.16.

    Asian equities also pushed higher after world powers imposed less harsh sanctions on Moscow than feared.

    "Market mood is not cheerful but the softer-than-feared sanctions somewhat help," said SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

    Close
    Trading floors remain on edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics, with Western leaders warning that a war could break out imminently.
    AFP
    Tags: #European Markets #European stocks #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 02:14 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.