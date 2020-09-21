172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|essel-propack-shares-climb-3-even-as-blackstone-offloads-23-stake-5864411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Propack shares climb 3% even as Blackstone offloads 23% stake

Blackstone sold 23 percent stake in Essel Propack to a clutch of investors, including Axis Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Essel Propack climbed almost 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 21 even as the firm said Blackstone sold a 23 percent stake in it.

Blackstone sold 23 percent stake in Essel Propack to a clutch of investors, including Axis Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Neuberger Berman, Nomura and others, for a little more than Rs 1,860 crore via open market.

The sale was carried out through Blackstone’s entity Epsilon Bidco in a block deal on September 18. Average share price was Rs 256.5, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,861.68 crore.

Close

Blackstone’s holding in the 37-year-old company has now reduced to 52 percent from the 75 percent acquired in 2019 for Rs 3,211 crore.

Read more: Blackstone sells 23% stake in Essel Propack in block deal worth Rs 1,860 crore

The shares of the company traded 2.22 percent higher at Rs 257.50 on BSE at 11:00 hours.
