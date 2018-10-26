App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 11:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Eros International Q2 net up 34.4% to Rs 77.31 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.51 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Media and entertainment firm Eros International Media reported a 34.42 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.31 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.51 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago, Eros International Media said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review rose 17.02 percent to Rs 320.56 crore, as against Rs 273.93 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses stood at Rs 231.36 crore as against Rs 208.54 crore, up 10.94 percent.

Eros International Executive Vice Chairman and MD Sunil Lulla said it "has been result of our continuous focus on building a portfolio of deeply researched, content driven films that appeal to a wide cross section of audiences, produced at optimum costs and marketed around the world across diverse entertainment platforms".

Shares of Eros International Media settled at Rs 68.05 on BSE Friday, down 1.73 per cent from previous close.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 10:59 pm

tags #Eros International #Nifty #Results #Sensex

