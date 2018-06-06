App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elecon Engineering up nearly 8% after Bajaj Finance acquires additional stake in Co

Bajaj Finance has acquired additional 3.64 percent stake in the company stake in the company via encumbrance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company gained nearly 8 percent intraday Wednesday as Bajaj Finance acquired additional stake in the company.

Bajaj Finance has acquired additional 3.64 percent stake in the company stake in the company via encumbrance.

At 12:08 hrs Elecon Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 65.80, up Rs 3.85, or 6.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 113.50 and 52-week low Rs 45.00 on 21 December, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.95 percent below its 52-week high and 43.89 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 0.72 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 88.33. The latest book value of the company is Rs 65.72 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 12:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

