App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Don’t see blowout performance from largecaps, smallcaps a better play: Shankar Sharma

Sectorwise, he is betting on sectors such as steel, infrastructure, chemicals, and optical fibre cables as the opportunities in these sectors remain sizeable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market lost momentum after hitting record highs in January. The Sensex is down over 800 points from its record high of 36,443.98, but the real carnage was seen in the small & midcap space, where stocks have fallen up to 90 percent so far in 2018.

Does that mean that the honeymoon period in the small and midcaps is over? Shankar Sharma, Chairman, First Global, said the fall may not be over. But he remains very optimistic on smallcaps as the correction there is not correlated with macros.

“There are many companies with visible growth trading at attractive valuations. I am hunting for companies trading without leverage. There are plenty of them out there,” he said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18

Sharma said smallcaps offer respite as they are not related to macros such as oil or interest rates. "On the other hand, largecaps might be under pressure, so don’t expect a blowout performance from them at least for the next 1 year or so."

Commenting on the rise in interest rates, Sharma said it does pose a risk, with the macro picture looking problematic. "India has a widening current account deficit, thanks to a rise in crude oil prices. One should not forget the rate cycle, which has turned for the worst."

Sectorwise, he is betting on sectors such as steel, infrastructure, chemicals, and optical fibre cables as the opportunities in these sectors remain sizeable.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 12:47 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.