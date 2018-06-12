App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DCM Shriram gains 5%, to consider buyback proposal on June 18

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 18, 2018, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of DCM Shriram gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 18, 2018, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The trading window in respect of the equity shares of the company will remain closed from June 12 to June 20 (both days inclusive) for the insiders of the company as covered under the said Code.

At 09:52 hrs DCM Shriram was quoting at Rs 283.70, up Rs 12.85, or 4.74 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 628.05 and 52-week low Rs 222.55 on 22 January, 2018 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.85 percent below its 52-week high and 27.41 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.