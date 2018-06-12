DCM Shriram gains 5%, to consider buyback proposal on June 18

Share price of DCM Shriram gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on June 18, 2018, to consider the proposal to buyback the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

The trading window in respect of the equity shares of the company will remain closed from June 12 to June 20 (both days inclusive) for the insiders of the company as covered under the said Code.

At 09:52 hrs DCM Shriram was quoting at Rs 283.70, up Rs 12.85, or 4.74 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 628.05 and 52-week low Rs 222.55 on 22 January, 2018 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.85 percent below its 52-week high and 27.41 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil