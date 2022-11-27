English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 27: Top currencies under pressure; Bitcoin, Ether trade lower

    Moneycontrol News
    November 27, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 27 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.16 percent to $840.32 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.12 percent to $33.98 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.74B, 8.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.69B, which is 93.28 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.83 percent, a decrease of 0.15 percent over the day.

    As of 9:15 am on November 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin14,35,002-0.02
    Ether1,05,000.0-1.22
    Tether86.34-0.01
    Cardano27.51000.04%
    Binance Coin26,755.000.02%
    Dogecoin7.5200-1.18%
     
