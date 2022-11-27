Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 27: Top currencies under pressure; Bitcoin, Ether trade lower

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 27 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.16 percent to $840.32 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 10.12 percent to $33.98 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.74B, 8.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $31.69B, which is 93.28 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 37.83 percent, a decrease of 0.15 percent over the day.As of 9:15 am on November 27, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|14,35,002
|-0.02
|Ether
|1,05,000.0
|-1.22
|Tether
|86.34
|-0.01
|Cardano
|27.5100
|0.04%
|Binance Coin
|26,755.00
|0.02%
|Dogecoin
|7.5200
|-1.18%