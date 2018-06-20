App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CORRECTION: Indian rupee opens higher by 28 paise at 68.10 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Corrigendum: A previous version of this story had erroneously mentioned rupee's opening value at 98.10 per dollar, instead of 68.10 per dollar. The error is deeply regretted.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 28 paise at 68.10 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.38.

Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68.40 in the previous session. June contract open interest increased 7.27% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

 

 
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

