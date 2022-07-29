English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Chart of the Day: Is money multiplying slowly?

    Money supply growth has decelerated slightly on the back of a slowdown in bank deposit growth.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    One of the arguments against loose monetary policy is the inflationary effect of persistent surplus liquidity. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks money supply, a key metric that reflects this relationship between liquidity and inflation to assess potential inflationary pressures to the economy. As money moves through the economy, it multiplies which feeds into inflation as well as growth. Money supply can be looked from the prism of sources or components. Source of money supply are bank loans to the commercial sector and the government, the government’s liabilities with the public through currency and foreign exchange assets of banks. The above chart details the components of money supply which are currency with the public, deposits of the public with financial institutions and post office deposits. Bank deposits are a key component in creating money supply as is cash with the public. But deposit growth has decelerated over the past several months which has dragged down money supply growth somewhat. That said, currency with the public is still showing decent growth and post office deposits also show stability. A deceleration in money supply is led by slowdown in bank deposits and that explains the fall in surplus liquidity in the banking system. It also means that inflationary pressures stemming from here are lower than before.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ChartoftheDay #liquidity #money supply
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.