Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

C&C Constructions locked at 5% upper circuit on settlement with SBI

The company has entered into a negotiated settlement with State Bank of India (SBI), the lead lender in regard to financial assistance provided to the company by it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
 
 
Shares of C & C Constructions locked ta 5 percent upper circuit on settlement with State Bank of India.

The company has entered into a negotiated settlement with State Bank of India (SBI), the lead lender in regard to financial assistance provided to the company by it, company said in release.

At 11:40 hrs C & C Constructions was quoting at Rs 36, up Rs 1.70 on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109 and 52-week low Rs 33.15 on 22 November, 2017 and 06 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 66.97 percent below its 52-week high and 8.6 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 11:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

