Capital First rises 2% as company plan to raise Rs 100cr

Shares of Capital First rose 2 percent intraday Tuesday as company approved to raise up to Rs 100 crore.

The debenture committee at its meeting held on July 09 approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 50 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 50 crore on private placement basis.

The tenor of the said instruments is 3 years and to be listed on NSE.

At 14:11 hrs Capital First was quoting at Rs 519.50, up Rs 4.50, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 902 and 52-week low Rs 500.55 on 15 January, 2018 and 06 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.52 percent below its 52-week high and 3.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil