Cadila share price surges 15% on USFDA approval for Perphenazine tablets

Cadila Healthcare share price surged 15 percent in intraday trade on BSE on April 8, a day after the company said it received approval from the US drug regulator for Perphenazine tablets.

"Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg," the company said in a release.

This medication is for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting in adults. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s manufacturing facility at Baddi.

The group now has 284 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, said the release.

Zydus Cadila presents itself as an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The BSE has sought clarification from Cadila Healthcare after an article on abplive.com on April 7 said "COVID 19 - Cadila Healthcare claims to make coronavirus medicine".

A response from the company is awaited.

At 1305 hours, the stock, which has been in the green since April 3, was trading at Rs 351.90, up 12.61 percent.