Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

C & C Constructions rises 5% post JV Company wins contract worth Rs 266cr

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on September 18, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of C & C Constructions added 5 percent intraday Tuesday as company's joint venture (JV) company won a contract worth of Rs 266.22 crore.

The share of company in this JV is 50 percent.

BSC-C&C JV has been awarded project by BSCPL Infrastructure on sub-contract basis.

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on September 18, 2018.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 109 and 52-week low Rs 27.60 on 22 November, 2017 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 71.1 percent below its 52-week high and 14.13 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:39 hrs C & C Constructions was quoting at Rs 31.50, up Rs 1.10, or 3.62 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:50 am

