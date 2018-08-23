App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wockhardt, target Rs 683: Abhishek Mondal

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 642-645 with a stop loss below Rs 619 for a target of Rs 683, says Abhishek Mondal of Guiness Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Abhishek Mondal

Guiness Securities

On the daily scale, Wockhardt has given breakout from symmetrical triangle pattern around 625-626 on Monday with moderate volumes.

Daily momentum indicator- Relative Strength index (RSI) reading at 63.15 level, showing positive momentum and MACD trading around zero line with positive crossover whereas OBV — On Balance Volume is showing an upward momentum and (+) DI trading above (-) DI, signaling strength in the stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs 642-645 with a stop loss below Rs 619 (closing) for a target of Rs 683.

Disclaimer: The author is Research Analyst, Guiness Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:22 am

tags #Stocks Views

